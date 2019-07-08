Birchview Capital LP Position In Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Was Upped; As Aqua America (WTR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Janney Montgomery Scott Trimmed Position by $1.79 Million

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 10,795 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 23.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics: GeneSight Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients With Major Depressive Disorder; 27/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Myriad Genetics, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 28/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS SIGNS PACT TO BUY COUNSYL,; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, SEES GAAP DILUTED EPS $1.87-$1.89 & ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.19-$1.21; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS – SUBPOENA REQUESTED CO PRODUCE DOCUMENTS RELATED TO BILLING TO GOVT-FUNDED HEALTHCARE PROGRAMS FOR HEREDITARY CANCER TESTING; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS RECEIVED HHS SUBPOENA ON POSSIBLY FALSE CLAIMS; 12/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics Receives Subpoena From HHS; 25/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC MYGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.15, REV VIEW $770.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 32.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 49,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,071 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 153,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 37,082 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc reported 5,815 shares. First Republic Investment Inc holds 0% or 9,796 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Tudor Invest Et Al reported 110,461 shares. Blair William And Il invested in 15,460 shares or 0% of the stock. Robecosam Ag reported 15,120 shares stake. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited owns 8,124 shares. Parkside Bankshares & invested in 0% or 93 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Piedmont Inv invested in 18,462 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 231,259 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 85,780 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 92,484 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 926,773 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 321,203 were reported by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co. Fenimore Asset Mngmt invested in 661,818 shares. Trust Department Mb State Bank N A stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Gradient Invs Ltd Com invested in 0% or 1,041 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 43,504 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 33,283 shares. Financial Architects invested 0.05% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Td Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd has 0.14% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). State Street Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 9.49M shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 570 shares. Montag A And Assocs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 7,625 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.01% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). First Manhattan Communication holds 0.07% or 349,270 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson owns 63 shares.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 366 shares to 1,270 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishs Glb Infra Etf (IGF) by 8,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B New (BRKB).