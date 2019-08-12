Birchview Capital LP Maintains Position in Myriad Genetics (MYGN); Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake Has Increased by Employees Retirement System Of Texas

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $205.61. About 301,889 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 519,088 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, SEES REVENUE $771-$773 MLN; 27/04/2018 – New Study Finds that 24 Percent of Women Seen in the Obstetrics-Gynecology Setting Met NCCN Guidelines for Hereditary Cancer Genetic Testing; 30/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) CEO Mark Capone on Myriad Genetics Acquisition of Counsyl, Inc. (Transcript); 06/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS HAS IDENTIFIED ~20K BRCA VARIANTS: SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad Genetics, Inc; 12/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics Receives Subpoena From HHS; 06/03/2018 Myriad Applauds AACU Position Statement on Molecular Testing for Risk Stratification in Prostate Cancer; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN; 23/04/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,100 shares to 37,800 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 19,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,186 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trade Talk Cools Off Record-Setting Market – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ZBRA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Zebra Technologies Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ZBRA) ROE Of 31% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Co has 1,250 shares. Moreover, Olstein Capital Mngmt LP has 0.73% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.09% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Tci Wealth stated it has 130 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Greenleaf Tru has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bluestein R H & has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Millrace Asset Gru Incorporated reported 7,274 shares. Raymond James & reported 54,446 shares stake. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.25% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Contravisory Investment Mngmt holds 32,030 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Greatmark Inv Inc stated it has 1.6% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Asset Mngmt One Com reported 106,565 shares. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 454,709 shares.

More notable recent Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bendcare Endorses Vectra® Testing for Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis – GlobeNewswire” on October 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “8 Genomic Testing Stocks That Can Ease the Sting of Theranos – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rough session for Myriad as bear gets more bearish – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Myriad Genetics Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Myriad Genetics down 11% on bearish reports – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 07, 2019.