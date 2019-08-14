Birchview Capital LP Lowered By $390,000 Its Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Position; Shorts at CAL DIVE INTERNATIONAL (CDVIQ) Lowered By 0.87%

CAL DIVE INTERNATIONAL (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) had a decrease of 0.87% in short interest. CDVIQ’s SI was 34,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.87% from 34,600 shares previously. With 126,300 avg volume, 0 days are for CAL DIVE INTERNATIONAL (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ)’s short sellers to cover CDVIQ’s short positions. It closed at $0.0005 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Birchview Capital Lp decreased Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) stake by 29.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)’s stock declined 56.31%. The Birchview Capital Lp holds 24,000 shares with $954,000 value, down from 34,000 last quarter. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc now has $760.68 million valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 192,692 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Among 2 analysts covering Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atara Biotherapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Mizuho.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity. DOBMEIER ERIC had bought 2,000 shares worth $39,000.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highline Capital LP invested in 277,183 shares or 0.69% of the stock. 193,461 are held by Driehaus Capital Ltd Llc. 1.54 million are held by Eagle Asset. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 6,344 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co invested in 15,317 shares. 370 were accumulated by Riverhead Llc. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,432 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 58,300 shares. Barclays Plc owns 14,276 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 8,792 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 25,709 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 21,925 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 255,043 shares. Redmile Gp Inc Lc holds 5.25% or 4.49 million shares in its portfolio.

Cal Dive International, Inc. operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. The company has market cap of $135,543. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has activities in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.