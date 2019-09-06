Birchview Capital LP Lowered Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stake by $390,000; Anadarko Pete (APC) Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Cut Stake

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $728.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 451,682 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 212,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 486,408 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.09 million, down from 698,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 185.99% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum: The Deal Is Upon Us – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental raises cash offer for Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New chief at Atara Bio – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Initial ATA188 Phase 1 Safety Results for Patients with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis at the 5th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Planned Chief Executive Officer Transition – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Operational Progress – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.40 EPS, down 8.53% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.29 per share. After $-1.60 actual EPS reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

