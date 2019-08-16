Birchview Capital LP Lifted Its Stake in Myriad Genetics (MYGN) by $330,000; Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Decreased 3M Company (MMM) Stake as Shares Declined

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $161.34. About 2.30 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 9.27% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.35. About 1.43 million shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.19-Adj EPS $1.21; 12/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics Receives Subpoena From HHS; 28/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics: On Completion of the Transaction, Expected in Myriad’s Fiscal 1Q19, Counsyl Will Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Myriad; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD: SUBPOENA COVERS JAN. 1, 2014 TO PRESENT; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GROUP AG MYRN.S – FINAL DAY OF TRADING ON SIX WILL BE 27TH APRIL 2018; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q EPS 16c; 29/05/2018 – ECB vs Italy, China Slowdown, Myriad Faces of Trudeau: Eco Day; 23/04/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad Genetics, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Mgmt reported 2,977 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 140,792 shares. Ssi Inv Mngmt Inc holds 1,344 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Glenview Savings Bank Trust Dept holds 6,252 shares. Foster Motley Inc stated it has 0.37% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 89,503 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2,906 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Mckinley Mngmt Delaware holds 1,266 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru Inc (Ca) has 3,597 shares. Joel Isaacson Company Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 12,923 shares. Invest Advsr Ltd Co holds 10,653 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc invested in 0.09% or 1,091 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems has 883,117 shares. 16,612 are held by Farr Miller Washington Dc. Garland Cap Mgmt Inc reported 3.62% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.57 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

