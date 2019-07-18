Birchview Capital LP Increases Stake in Amarin Plc (AMRN); North American Management Has Lowered Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding as Share Value Rose

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 5,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,741 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49 million, down from 202,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $73.7. About 1.22 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.63% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 15.95 million shares traded or 134.24% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $20.32 million activity. Kalb Michael Wayne had sold 25,000 shares worth $439,525 on Friday, February 15. $644,373 worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was sold by Ketchum Steven B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 23,457 shares to 59,884 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.14 million for 25.59 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.