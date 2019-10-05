Birchview Capital LP Increases Position in Bristol (BMY); Fort LP Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Cut by $481,218

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 44,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Bristol drops studies in experimental cancer med; doctor convicted for giving patient info to sales rep;; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP PLC CLINC.L – HAS SIGNED A COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN SOUTH AFRICA; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Wed, 3/14/2018, 6:30 PM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 3,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 29,269 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, down from 32,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Warriors effect? Mission Bay office rents hit $100 with vacancies near zero – San Francisco Business Times” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutter & Brokerage stated it has 35,567 shares. Manchester Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fulton Bancorporation Na accumulated 27,119 shares. California-based Windward Capital Mngmt Ca has invested 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Perkins Capital Mngmt invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sector Gamma As accumulated 1.35 million shares. 4,802 are held by Valley Advisers. Wesbanco Financial Bank has invested 0.91% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Security invested in 63,018 shares or 0.9% of the stock. North American Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 6,358 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) accumulated 0.09% or 4,330 shares. Coho Limited owns 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 10,600 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 9,258 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 23,152 were reported by Oxbow Lc. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Company owns 13,374 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Relax. Disney’s “Star Wars” Lands Will Be Just Fine – Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells starts media look high on Disney, lukewarm on Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Disney+ Hype Machine Is Just Getting Started – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Looking At The Newest S&P 500 Sector One Year Later – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How About Owning a Few Stocks Outside the US? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.