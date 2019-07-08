Birchview Capital LP Increases Position in Amarin Plc (AMRN); Barclays Plc Has Raised Its Stake in General Electric Co (Put) (GE) by $90.34 Million as Stock Value Rose

Barclays Plc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Put) (GE) by 311.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 10.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.26 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.43M, up from 3.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 36.21 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GERMAN SOLAR BATTERY MAKER SONNEN SAYS SECURES 60 MLN EUROS IN FUNDING FROM SHELL VENTURES, OTHER INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – GE – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 13/04/2018 – Current by GE Rolls Out Nationwide Energy Savings Program with Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – COMPANY BEHIND EXPLODED SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N ENGINE SAID SENDING 40 GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N AND SAFRAN SAF.PA TECHNICIANS TO AID AIRLINE’S ENGINE INSPECTION; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor – Monica Novii Wireless Patch System; 11/04/2018 – GE FRENCH UNIONS CALL FOR NEW EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT W/ GOVT: AFP

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 10.85M shares traded or 73.07% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $28.46 million activity. Kennedy Joseph T sold $60,033 worth of stock. Ekman Lars also sold $2.43 million worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on Thursday, January 10. Shares for $3.05 million were sold by Kalb Michael Wayne. Ketchum Steven B also sold $644,373 worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares. On Thursday, January 10 the insider Zakrzewski Joseph S sold $3.40 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 79,000 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 0% or 337,125 shares. Artisan Prns Partnership owns 97,900 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 67,330 shares. Kistler accumulated 900 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Co reported 2.86% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 94,889 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 0.01% or 2,800 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fin Svcs Inc has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Carlson Limited Partnership holds 233,375 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 10,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 380,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 14,436 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder holds 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 118,952 shares. Addenda Cap Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Davenport And Lc holds 823,034 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pioneer Tru State Bank N A Or holds 0.05% or 10,750 shares. Institute For Wealth Lc has invested 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 9.01M shares. Shamrock Asset Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 6,784 shares. 19,900 are held by Sigma Invest Counselors. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Lc reported 51,664 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 459,600 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca), California-based fund reported 3,824 shares. Shufro Rose Co Ltd Liability accumulated 228,034 shares. 100,076 are owned by Everett Harris & Com Ca. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 18,461 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (Put) (NYSE:AMTD) by 105,300 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $900,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (Call) (NYSE:ETE) by 33,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,776 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (Call).