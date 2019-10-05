Birchview Capital LP Has Upped Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Centurylink (CTL) Position by $1.12 Million as Share Price Rose

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 49.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 102,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 105,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, down from 207,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 8.74 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $224. About 1.04M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lexicon Snaps Sanofi Diabetes Partnership With $260M Settlement, Celyad Offering, Multiple Sclerosis Conference Gets Underway – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Biogen and Eisai bail on Alzheimer’s candidate elenbecestat – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Ranked #1 Biotechnology Company on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 700 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel accumulated 0.62% or 20,056 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Limited has invested 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Llc stated it has 2,398 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 538,958 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 265,898 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc reported 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ftb Advsrs reported 15,315 shares. Campbell And Com Investment Adviser holds 0.11% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 1,076 shares. Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 17 shares. Jennison Ltd Company holds 3,232 shares. Palladium Limited Company stated it has 0.33% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation owns 535 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Old Dominion Mngmt has invested 1.19% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 31,530 shares to 132,250 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 26,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Safe Is CenturyLink’s Attractive Dividend? – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Machine Learning is Helping to Combat Cyberthreats – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “The Army of Network-Based Threats Continues to Advance – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks Under $20 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis holds 173,478 shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt LP invested in 0.96% or 481,142 shares. First Mercantile Tru Comm holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 11,905 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 184 shares or 0% of the stock. 229,676 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Auxier Asset invested 0.11% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Skba Mngmt Ltd accumulated 715,700 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Frontier Management reported 0.44% stake. Prudential Public Limited Company has 1.34 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 3,892 shares. Jefferies Gru Llc reported 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp holds 860,274 shares. Acr Alpine Capital Rech Limited Liability Company owns 6.18% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 9.95M shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 6.82 million shares.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.95 million for 9.02 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.