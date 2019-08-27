Birchview Capital LP Has Upped Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Holding by $444,000; Sound Shore Management Has Lifted Position in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by $5.11 Million as Share Value Rose

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 100,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.77 million, up from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 546,159 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 19/04/2018 – FITCH RATES DELTA GUARANTEED REV. BONDS ‘BBB-‘; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue rises 9.5 pct; 22/05/2018 – POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 465.5 MLN RUPEES VS 1.87 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) by 93.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $62.22. About 29,891 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROPOSED $120M OFFERING & CON; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICPT); 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS: CONCURRENT $92M PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 31/05/2018 – Intercept Lead in Fatty Liver Disease Threatened by Upstart; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.31; 13/04/2018 – INTERCEPT COMMENTS ON SUBSTUDY FROM POISE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 Million Public Offering and Concurrent $92 Million Private Placement of Commo; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrhosis in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Patients

More notable recent Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ICPT, MHK, PANW – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Intercept Pharmaceuticals vs. Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” on May 19, 2019. More interesting news about Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intercept (ICPT) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, NASH in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 2,062 shares. State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Eulav Asset has 180,000 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 800 shares. New York-based Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma has 52,740 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 132,776 shares. Franklin invested in 428,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 30,200 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com owns 2,402 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsrs stated it has 3,283 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancshares accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 5,574 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 17,000 shares stake. Private Advsrs stated it has 0.26% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 55,133 shares. Colrain Cap Lc owns 52,807 shares. Dana Inv Advsr Inc owns 588,021 shares. American Bank & Trust invested in 65,112 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 14,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.55% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Founders Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Lc holds 0.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 19,596 shares. Capstone Investment Ltd Liability Corporation owns 14,229 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amer Century Cos stated it has 1.86M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. American Fincl Group Inc has 76,048 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Aviance Cap Management Ltd Co holds 10,643 shares. Tiger Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.3% or 91,260 shares.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 225,895 shares to 946,295 shares, valued at $132.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 73,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Delta Repeat Its Seattle Success in Boston? – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Great Job Delta! – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Delta Air Lines to slash flights at Tokyo Narita Airport, increase presence in Haneda – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Traffic continued to rise at BHM airport in June – Birmingham Business Journal” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.