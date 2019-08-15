Birchview Capital LP Has Raised Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holding by $380,000; Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Raised Facebook (FB) Holding by $531,532

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 6.94M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN FIRST MIDDLE EAST APPROVAL FOR VASCEPA®; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, up from 42,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $182.41. About 10.40M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Mark Zuckerberg tells EU ‘sorry’ for data leak; 23/03/2018 – MUSK SAYS WILL DELETE SPACEX FACEBOOK PAGE; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world; 02/05/2018 – 3 interview questions Facebook recruiters like to ask-and one they avoid; 16/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes talks about guaranteed incomes on Recode Decode: transcript; 18/05/2018 – A Risk-Management Plan for Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Facebook’s Asian balancing act; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 21/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS GOVT HAD THREE HISTORIC CONTRACTS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA PARENT SCL, CONCLUDED WELL BEFORE CURRENT ISSUES AND HAS NO CURRENT CONTRACTS; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: FTC says it “has an open non-public investigation into” Facebook’s privacy practices

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 358,549 shares to 3,701 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,385 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big Tech Faces Big Scrutiny: FTC Looking Into Facebook, Federal Reserve Pays Amazon A Visit – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: LN,MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook simplifies Group privacy settings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

