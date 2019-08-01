Birchview Capital LP Has Increased Position in Myriad Genetics (MYGN) as Market Valuation Declined; Cameco (CCJ) Valuation Declined While Old West Investment Management Lifted Position by $7.64 Million

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 51.85% or $15.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 8.87 million shares traded or 763.86% up from the average. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS 3Q REV. $193.5M, EST. $187.5M; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q Adj EPS 31c; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN; 23/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and; 16/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and June 19; 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics: GeneSight Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients With Major Depressive Disorder; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 07/05/2018 – Landmark Study Shows GeneSight® Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder; 21/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Myriad Group AG Announces Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results for FY 2017 and Business Update

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6941.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 694,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 704,121 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 2.05 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Morgan Stanley reported 118,589 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated has 626,858 shares. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division owns 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 173 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp reported 3.57% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0% or 140 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 57,110 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.03% or 49,751 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn holds 1.66% or 2.85 million shares in its portfolio. Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 941,433 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 17,158 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ghp Advsrs owns 63,985 shares. Bamco Inc Ny reported 509,564 shares.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 66,176 shares to 116,619 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 82,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,114 shares, and cut its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI).