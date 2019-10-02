Birchview Capital LP Has Increased Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Holding By $780,000; Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Shorts Lowered By 21.52%

Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE:BHE) had a decrease of 21.52% in short interest. BHE’s SI was 700,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 21.52% from 892,600 shares previously. With 294,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE:BHE)’s short sellers to cover BHE’s short positions. The SI to Benchmark Electronics Inc’s float is 1.76%. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 135,725 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018

Birchview Capital Lp increased Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) stake by 74.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Birchview Capital Lp acquired 60,000 shares as Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Birchview Capital Lp holds 140,303 shares with $1.93 million value, up from 80,303 last quarter. Oxford Immunotec Global Plc now has $420.44 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 99,366 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold OXFD shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 4.95% more from 23.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company has 46,178 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc invested in 183,459 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 2,734 shares stake. Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Penn Mgmt Communication holds 0.37% or 271,938 shares. 1.12 million are held by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Birchview LP holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 140,303 shares. Endurant Mgmt Limited Partnership has 629,236 shares for 3.41% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc holds 0% or 128,100 shares in its portfolio. 80 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability Co. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 133,863 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Essex Invest Management Company Lc reported 143,927 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD).

