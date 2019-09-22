Birchview Capital LP Has Increased Its Biogen (BIIB) Position by $582,500; Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 2.55M shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 3.81 million shares traded or 166.55% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $137.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 79,604 shares to 452,500 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $177.60M for 2.92 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and BBVA Banco Frances Stocks All Plunged Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CI, ITW, BIIB – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Biotech Stocks That Show The Good, The Bad and the Ugly Side of This Sector – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Biogen Inc. (BIIB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Demonstrate Biogen’s Continued Commitment to Improve Care of Patients with Multiple Sclerosis Across Treatment Spectrum – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Bancorporation invested in 965 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh owns 2,505 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Argi Invest Services Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). The Kentucky-based Mcf has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Northern Trust Corporation invested in 2.88 million shares. Hills Fincl Bank Co accumulated 1,880 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Co Pa stated it has 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Motco stated it has 65 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hartford Fincl has 115 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 185 are owned by Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department. Pictet North America Advisors Sa holds 2,700 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp reported 182,444 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com reported 3,693 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 151 shares.