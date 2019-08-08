Birchview Capital LP Has Cut Veracyte (VCYT) Position by $350,000; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Increased Its Stake

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 34,767 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, down from 48,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 7.70% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 638,021 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 609.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 29,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 34,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $109.8. About 8.11M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – SURVEYMONKEY INC HIRES JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N TO LEAD PREPARATIONS FOR AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 12/04/2018 – Five Things to Watch for in JPMorgan’s Results; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO to discuss the future of work; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: $4.7B 1Q Net Share Repurchases; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com shares leap after report the company hired JP Morgan to explore a potential sale; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 24/05/2018 – SENIOR PLC SNR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365P FROM 335P; 07/03/2018 – CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha" on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga" published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" on July 10, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 25,408 shares to 54,395 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Prn) by 540,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.82M shares, and cut its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.67 million activity. $1.53 million worth of stock was sold by JONES EVAN/ FA on Thursday, February 28.

More notable recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Veracyte (VCYT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Evaluating Veracyte's Medium And Long-Term Prospects – Seeking Alpha" published on December 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga" on July 31, 2019.