Birchview Capital LP Has Cut Position in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) by $390,000; Palisade Asset Management Has Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $4.48 Million; Share Value Rose

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 28.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 84,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 206,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11M, down from 291,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.29. About 3.36M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $747.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 197,749 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,000 shares to 15,922 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 6,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.16 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

