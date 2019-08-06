Birchview Capital LP Has Boosted Its Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Position by $330,000; Valuation Declined; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by $2.71 Million

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 78,537 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $43.7. About 763,159 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 03/05/2018 – Myriad Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q Rev $193.5M; 30/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc; 20/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Myriad Genetics, Inc. and Certain Officers – MYGN; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 25/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad; 28/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Counsyl, Inc; 27/04/2018 – New Study Finds that 24 Percent of Women Seen in the Obstetrics-Gynecology Setting Met NCCN Guidelines for Hereditary Cancer Genetic Testing; 07/05/2018 – MYRIAD SAYS GENESIGHT USE SHOWED 50% IMPROVEMENT MDD REMISSION; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

