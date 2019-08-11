Birchview Capital LP Cut Holding in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) by $390,000; Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined While Private Asset Management Boosted by $329,565 Its Holding

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 64.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 865 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,199 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, up from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Boeing announces American Airlines order for Dreamliners – then takes it back; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 26/04/2018 – STLBusinessJournal: The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Boeing a five-year $427 million sole-source contract to provide; 23/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS PROGRESSING, NO SETBACKS: BRAZIL DEF. MIN

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $621.14M market cap company. The stock increased 6.14% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 1.18 million shares traded or 41.73% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,000 activity.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Atara: Shifting Toward CAR-T – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atara to initiate U.S. application for tab-cel in H2 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Gilead Sciences Spend Its Cash? – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 19,115 shares. Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) holds 0% or 75 shares. Gp One Trading LP owns 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 14 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 9,607 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 89,778 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications invested in 6 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 370 shares. Birchview Capital Lp reported 24,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 54,640 shares. Blackrock accumulated 3.48M shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited accumulated 16,991 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 15,317 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0% or 7,504 shares. Swiss Bancorp has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 58,300 shares. 4,591 were reported by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler stated it has 3,112 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Amp Invsts holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 273,222 shares. Hl Financial Serv Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 27,167 shares. The Indiana-based Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 2.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Company holds 0.25% or 10,654 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Choate Invest Advsr has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,782 are held by Jefferies Gru Lc. Alphamark Advsr has 340 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Crestwood Advsr Ltd Company owns 3,544 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northwest Invest Counselors Lc holds 0.23% or 1,548 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cordasco Fincl Network has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 130 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 961 shares. Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Grand Jean Capital Inc holds 18,123 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald S Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,200 shares to 1,846 shares, valued at $351,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,088 shares, and cut its stake in The Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.