Birchview Capital LP Boosted Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Position By $444,000; Shorts at Workplace Equality Portfolio Etf (NYSEARCA:EQLT) Raised By 300%

Birchview Capital Lp increased Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) stake by 93.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birchview Capital Lp acquired 4,000 shares as Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT)’s stock declined 20.02%. The Birchview Capital Lp holds 8,300 shares with $928,000 value, up from 4,300 last quarter. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $2.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $79.77. About 576,111 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has risen 23.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement of Common; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrhosis in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Patients; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROPOSED $120M OFFERING & CON; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT – CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 NON-GAAP ADJ. OPER. EXPENSES GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN $390 MLN AND $410 MLN; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PRICING OF UPSIZED $250M; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Prices 2.3M Shr Offering at $64/Shr

Workplace Equality Portfolio Etf (NYSEARCA:EQLT) had an increase of 300% in short interest. EQLT’s SI was 800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 300% from 200 shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 1 days are for Workplace Equality Portfolio Etf (NYSEARCA:EQLT)’s short sellers to cover EQLT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 653 shares traded. Workplace Equality Portfolio (NYSEARCA:EQLT) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,440 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 41,820 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability accumulated 3,209 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Mackay Shields Ltd stated it has 0.12% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). 2,800 are owned by Nomura. Shell Asset Management has 2,062 shares. Moreover, Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 18,139 shares. Adage Gp Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 0.5% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 386,158 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 433,113 shares.

