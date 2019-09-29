Birchview Capital LP Boosted Holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by $780,000; Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding Lifted by Spectrum Management Group Inc

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 2,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 37,212 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, up from 34,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 5.01 million shares traded or 9.54% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 74.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 140,303 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 80,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 421,497 shares traded or 129.59% up from the average. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold OXFD shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 4.95% more from 23.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 57,200 are owned by Qs Investors Limited Company. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 154,807 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). 70,400 are owned by Oppenheimer &. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 118 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). 166,712 were reported by Martingale Asset Limited Partnership. Fosun Intl Limited stated it has 237,783 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 12,591 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 94,354 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc accumulated 0% or 128,100 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Renaissance Technology Llc has 556,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 26,569 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 183,459 shares.

