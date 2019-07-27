Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) EPS Estimated At $0.05; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Boosted By $332,694 Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 504.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc acquired 55,449 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock rose 6.58%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 66,445 shares with $464,000 value, up from 10,996 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $75.88B valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.27M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 01/05/2018 – The Northern California Chapter Of The Institute Of Classical Architecture & Art Announces The Winners Of The 2018 Julia Morgan; 19/03/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: Interview With Congressional Candidate Morgan Murtaugh; 31/05/2018 – Ambereen Choudhury: Breaking on @TheTerminal : @HSBC Picks Ex Morgan Stanley Veteran Jabre to Run M&A at Investment Bank with; 29/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of March 29 (Table); 20/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY INCOME SECURITIES INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT JUNE 4, 2018; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR QUARTER WAS 20.9%; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Equity Offerings Down 7.8% This Year, Morgan Stanley Leads; 05/04/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Ex-Prudential CEO named chairman of Morgan Stanley’s European arm; 13/03/2018 – GECINA SA GFCP.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 155 EUROS FROM 145 EUROS

Analysts expect Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. T_BIR’s profit would be $13.30M giving it 13.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Birchcliff Energy Ltd.’s analysts see -70.59% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 991,047 shares traded or 9.56% up from the average. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate gas and oil company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company has market cap of $696.72 million. The firm principally holds interests in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta, which produces natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It has a 6.99 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable reserves of 880.5 MMboe; 572.7 MMboe of proved reserves; and working interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure, as well as held 421,111 net acres of undeveloped land.

Among 5 analysts covering Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Birchcliff Energy has $7 highest and $4.25 lowest target. $5.63’s average target is 114.89% above currents $2.62 stock price. Birchcliff Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Scotia Capital. GMP Securities maintained Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) rating on Thursday, March 14. GMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $6.25 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) rating on Thursday, March 14. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $4.25 target. Raymond James maintained Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) rating on Thursday, March 14. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $5 target.

More news for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 10, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Mgmt holds 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 583 shares. Eastern Savings Bank holds 0.06% or 21,412 shares in its portfolio. Dana Investment Advsr Inc accumulated 697,459 shares. Highland Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 105,000 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc has invested 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested in 0.01% or 34,068 shares. Richard Bernstein Llc owns 89,435 shares. Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.1% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.1% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Shell Asset Communications has 0.16% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ajo LP accumulated 0% or 17,002 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd owns 88,496 shares. The Ohio-based Mai Management has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,691 shares. Strs Ohio reported 711,333 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Vanguard Small (VBK) stake by 42,998 shares to 1,308 valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Barclays Capital Short Term Corp Bd (SCPB) stake by 13,562 shares and now owns 178,789 shares. Ishares Tr Msci Acwiindex Fd (ACWI) was reduced too.