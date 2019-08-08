Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; Citadel Advisors Has Lowered Astrazeneca Plc (Put) (AZN) Stake

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Astrazeneca Plc (Put) (AZN) stake by 41.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 110,200 shares as Astrazeneca Plc (Put) (AZN)’s stock rose 16.22%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 154,900 shares with $6.26 million value, down from 265,100 last quarter. Astrazeneca Plc (Put) now has $114.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 3.40M shares traded or 4.66% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Approval for Treatment of Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 21/05/2018 – Inovio Opens Phase 2 Trial for VGX-3100 in Third Indication To Treat HPV – The No. 1 Sexually Transmitted Disease; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED RUBRACA TABLETS FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF RECURRENT CANCER; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Sees Trading in Line With Views; 16/05/2018 – EMULATE, AND ASTRAZENECA FORM STRATEGIC PACT; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS MORE CONSOLIDATION IN DRUG INDUSTRY POSSIBLE; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Change Includes Treatment of Patients With NSCLC With EGFR Mutations; 18/05/2018 – ASTRA EVP MARK MALLON SPEAKS IN MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 24/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Heads to 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting with Its Diversified Oncology Portfolio and Next-Generation Pipeline; 08/03/2018 – Thornburg Investment Income Builder Adds AstraZeneca

Analysts expect Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. T_BIR’s profit would be $13.30M giving it 11.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Birchcliff Energy Ltd.’s analysts see -70.59% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 701,652 shares traded. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate gas and oil company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company has market cap of $616.94 million. The firm principally holds interests in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta, which produces natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It has a 6.19 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable reserves of 880.5 MMboe; 572.7 MMboe of proved reserves; and working interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure, as well as held 421,111 net acres of undeveloped land.

Among 5 analysts covering Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Birchcliff Energy has $7 highest and $4.25 lowest target. $5.63’s average target is 142.67% above currents $2.32 stock price. Birchcliff Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of BIR in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by BMO Capital Markets. GMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 24.40 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AstraZeneca had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co upgraded AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) on Monday, April 1 to “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating.

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) stake by 3.44M shares to 3.77M valued at $37.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) stake by 774,434 shares and now owns 936,034 shares. Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) was raised too.

