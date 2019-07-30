Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; Boyd Gaming (BYD) Shorts Raised By 1.58%

Analysts expect Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. T_BIR’s profit would be $12.89 million giving it 12.65 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Birchcliff Energy Ltd.’s analysts see -70.59% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 217,044 shares traded. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) had an increase of 1.58% in short interest. BYD’s SI was 6.61 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.58% from 6.51 million shares previously. With 1.03M avg volume, 6 days are for Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)’s short sellers to cover BYD’s short positions. The SI to Boyd Gaming Corporation’s float is 8.82%. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 645,023 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate gas and oil company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company has market cap of $652.24 million. The firm principally holds interests in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta, which produces natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It has a 6.75 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable reserves of 880.5 MMboe; 572.7 MMboe of proved reserves; and working interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure, as well as held 421,111 net acres of undeveloped land.

Among 5 analysts covering Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Birchcliff Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 14. GMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Scotia Capital maintained Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company has market cap of $3.04 billion. It operates through three divisions: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. It has a 26.22 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.