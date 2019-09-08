Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Upped Position in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) by $2.77 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Price Were Volatile, Omni Partners Llp Has Raised Stake

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 64.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 265,079 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 673,841 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.11 million, up from 408,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 248,536 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN

Another recent and important Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank Division has 0.23% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Argentiere Capital Ag invested in 30,000 shares or 2.38% of the stock. 16,000 are owned by Price Michael F. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com has invested 0.14% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 1,759 are held by First Manhattan Com. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 119,907 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ballentine Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,366 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 538,499 shares. 45,744 were reported by Envestnet Asset. Fairfax Financial Can holds 0.08% or 10,200 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 5,640 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.03% or 895,142 shares. Falcon Edge Cap Limited Partnership reported 7.64% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 1St Source Bankshares invested in 12,464 shares. Asset Management Inc accumulated 11,749 shares.

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Par Pacific Holdings To Present At The Argus Marpol Strategy Summit – PRNewswire” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Par Pacific Holdings Management to Present at Investor Conferences in New York City – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:PARR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.