Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Upped Holding in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) by $2.77 Million as Stock Price Rose; Basswood Capital Management Maintains Stake in Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) by 108.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 372,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The hedge fund held 715,045 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69 million, up from 342,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.47. About 757,878 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC)

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. It closed at $21.16 lastly. It is down 32.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 155,931 shares to 720,215 shares, valued at $33.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 255,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,642 shares, and cut its stake in First Long Is Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold TMHC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3,201 shares. Investec Asset Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 0% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 1.32 million shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 86,250 shares. Old Natl Bancshares In reported 18,979 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 9.50M shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 51,046 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Royal Bank Of Canada owns 558,141 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 9,834 shares. Oppenheimer And stated it has 115,522 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 5,221 shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw And Inc holds 669,517 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC).

