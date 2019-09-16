Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Cit Group (CIT) Stake; Frequency Electronics (FEIM) Has 0.6 Sentiment

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp decreased Cit Group Inc (CIT) stake by 20.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp sold 62,998 shares as Cit Group Inc (CIT)’s stock declined 3.93%. The Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp holds 240,002 shares with $12.61M value, down from 303,000 last quarter. Cit Group Inc now has $4.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 530,925 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 06/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate CIT Group’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’ and Subordinated Notes ‘BB’; 30/05/2018 – CIT Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 24/05/2018 – CIT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALSO COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Sodexo, Inc. at University Hospital of Brooklyn, SUNY Downstate Medical Center – New York Cit; 20/04/2018 – CIT IN Up for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 10.5 Years; 30/05/2018 – CIT Announces Final Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Common Stk; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. The company has market cap of $99.36 million. It operates through two divisions, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. It currently has negative earnings. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Frequency Electronics, Inc. for 311,076 shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 168,500 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.23% invested in the company for 847,454 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Inc. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Dalton Investments Llc, a California-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.12M for 9.01 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $27.2 Million Financing for Texas Assisted Living Facilities – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CIT Leads $140 Million Financing for California Solar Project – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CIT Names David Harnisch President of Commercial Finance as Jim Hudak Retires – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CIT and Operation HOPE Introduce Launch and Grow in Southern California – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $936,573 activity. The insider McPhail Kenneth bought $43,139. Solk Steve had bought 2,000 shares worth $84,900. Shares for $307,717 were bought by Fawcett John J.. Alemany Ellen R had bought 11,500 shares worth $500,817 on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 49,230 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 69,399 shares. Royal London Asset Limited stated it has 44,320 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% or 658,167 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The owns 0.02% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 359,016 shares. Nwq Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1.49 million shares or 1.76% of the stock. 324,691 are held by Pggm Invests. Andra Ap owns 0.17% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 112,700 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 7,402 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Inc reported 43,402 shares. Moreover, Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp has 0.02% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). 5.75M are held by Ww Investors. Putnam holds 0.01% or 101,756 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Hahn Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 260,143 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering CIT Group (NYSE:CIT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CIT Group has $63 highest and $5000 lowest target. $57.67’s average target is 23.12% above currents $46.84 stock price. CIT Group had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating.