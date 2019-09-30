Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Cit Group (CIT) Holding by $3.28 Million; Stock Price Declined; Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) Holder Sir Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 64.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 194,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 108,401 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 302,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 97,885 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp sold 62,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 240,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61M, down from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 302,618 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 26/04/2018 – CIT Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $500 Million of Its Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – CIT IN Up for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 10.5 Years; 01/05/2018 – CIT’s Capital Equipment Financing Unit Announces New Appointments; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $448 MLN AT MAR 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $431 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – CIT Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 07/05/2018 – FinTech Breakthrough Names CIT Point-Of-Sale Platform As “Best Small Business Lending Solution” In 2018; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption Of Approximately $883 Million Of Its Unsecured Debt; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CIT Group Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’, Sub Notes ‘BB’; 21/03/2018 – VTG NOW SEES CIT RAIL DEAL TO BE COMPLETED IN 2H

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 511,000 shares to 2.38 million shares, valued at $17.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chart Inds Inc by 249,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Analysts await Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OEC’s profit will be $28.30 million for 8.90 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.62% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.11 million for 8.74 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings.

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $497.66 million and $292.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 62,000 shares to 435,527 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

