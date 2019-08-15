Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Raised Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Stake by $4.73 Million as Market Value Declined

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 257,623 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 2,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.10 million, down from 12,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $878.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will now deliver packages to Prime members’ cars; 16/03/2018 – Más de 100 países buscarán consenso fiscal sobre economía digital para 2020 – OCDE; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 31/05/2018 – Graham says Trump’s criticism is “partially political” and partially “well-placed” in terms of getting Amazon to pay “their fair share of taxes.”; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video); 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 80,383 shares to 92,580 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Insight 2811 has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Axa reported 308,817 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.17% or 292 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management holds 0.07% or 142 shares in its portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0.2% or 486 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waters Parkerson And Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North Management Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Advsrs Llc reported 5,736 shares. The California-based Cap Research Global Investors has invested 2.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd invested in 9,447 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Hillview Cap reported 113 shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 635,021 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp owns 317,049 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.