Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Position In Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Was Has Boosted; O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Market Valuation Declined While Davidson D A & Company Has Increased by $1.33 Million Its Position

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 176,819 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 3,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, up from 15,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $20.5 during the last trading session, reaching $376. About 1.57M shares traded or 151.69% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 12,499 shares to 73,502 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 41,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,930 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. OREILLY DAVID E also sold $14.88M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, February 12. SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, February 12. HENSLEE GREGORY L sold $18.72 million worth of stock or 50,000 shares.