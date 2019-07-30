Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Position in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Has Upped as Stock Price Rose; Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $491,556 as Share Price Rose

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49M shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinized; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos has a “two pizza rule” that helps him to banish unnecessary gatherings from his schedule; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Wilson: Florida Congressional Delegation Sends Letter in Support of a Tri-County Bid to Bring Amazon to the Sunshine State; 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 141,301 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Omega Advisorsâ€™ Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” on May 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Par Pacific Announces Agreements to Exchange $31.7 Million of Its 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2021 for Common Stock and Cash – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Par Pacific Holdings To Present At The Argus Marpol Strategy Summit – PRNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For March 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,987 were reported by Arrowstreet Partnership. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability holds 0.95% or 16,446 shares. Advisory Research has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Violich Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.28% or 616 shares. Lafayette Invests Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atria Invests invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,542 were accumulated by Burns J W And. Cibc Markets has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vision Mgmt Inc reported 6,193 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability holds 3,137 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. 10 invested in 0.06% or 162 shares. Confluence Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 542,940 were reported by Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Proffitt & Goodson has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 997 shares. Personal Cap holds 36,120 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio.