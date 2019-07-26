Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Position in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Has Lifted by $2.77 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Shares Rose, Holder Wallace Capital Management Decreased Stake by $1.60 Million

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 154,910 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 81,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.25 million, down from 83,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $1066.68. About 8,599 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 6.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Speece Thorson Gp Incorporated accumulated 13,709 shares. Cannell Peter B Company has invested 1.38% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). 5,746 were accumulated by Swiss Comml Bank. Comerica Bancorporation invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 2,302 shares. 1,671 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Boston Prtn invested in 0.21% or 167,252 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% or 3,316 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). 3,011 were reported by Invesco. American Interest Group Inc owns 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 53 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 5,387 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 4,097 shares.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “White Mountains Boosts Capital Commitment To $250 Million In Kudu Investment Management, Fueling Kudu’s Stakes In Boutique Asset And Wealth Managers – PRNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Noblr, the New Car Insurance Company, Launches in Colorado – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “White Mountains Insurance — a Baby Berkshire or Something Else? – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2018 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “Build America Mutual Announces S&P Global Ratings Affirms BAM’s AA Rating and Stable Outlook – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 183,080 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $35.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 6,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc.

