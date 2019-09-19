Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Position In Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Was Has Raised; As National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) Stock Value Rose, Elk Creek Partners Trimmed Its Position

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NGHC) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 26,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The institutional investor held 677,880 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.55 million, down from 704,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in National Gen Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 72,010 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 158,929 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.77 million activity.

