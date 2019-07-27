Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Maintains Stake in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR); Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lowered Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Holding by $1.50 Million as Valuation Declined

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 245,921 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR)

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 32.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 51,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 108,082 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 159,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $934.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.82. About 475,750 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 26.33% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, BUYS THREE-STORE BOOT CHAIN IN TX; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 16/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 149,444 shares to 220,343 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forescout Technologies Inc by 36,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.15 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.98M for 39.07 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 1,626 shares. Farmers & Merchants Inc reported 0% stake. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 486,338 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 70,513 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 26,161 shares. Century Companies holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 246,346 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 321,148 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 33,835 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 161,585 shares. Oberweis Asset Management holds 0.24% or 40,000 shares. 120,762 are owned by Cwm Ltd Llc. Federated Pa invested in 0% or 60,034 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 59,406 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 44,121 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp holds 102,970 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

