Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Maintains Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI); Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Share Value Declined While Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Lifted Its Position

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 268,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52 million, up from 259,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 2.41 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 38,585 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 250,238 shares to 28,531 shares, valued at $884,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 20,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,099 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TSMC: Bridging The Path To 5G – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 09, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “If You Like Alibaba Stock, these 3 ETFs Make Perfect Sense – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lam gets target boost on TSMC ties – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 27, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 13,553 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 4,784 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Kennedy Mgmt invested in 0.23% or 746,916 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 135,801 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) or 200 shares. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust And Tru has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 63 shares. Amer International accumulated 17,601 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 82,104 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Lc holds 109,861 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Coatue Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Pinebridge Investments Lp stated it has 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Bessemer Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).