Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Lifted Its Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holding by $2.77 Million; Cornercap Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding in Photronics Com (PLAB) by $811,017

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.42. About 104,617 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Photronics Inc Com (PLAB) by 77.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 90,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 115,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Photronics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 91,779 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.81% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont accumulated 0.01% or 16,727 shares. Petrus Trust Lta reported 26,831 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 22,600 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 14,352 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 0.01% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 198,563 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 10,313 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 967,351 shares or 0% of the stock. 177,814 are owned by Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 292,959 shares. 5.77 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Captrust reported 20,640 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 82,616 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 30,036 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) owns 870 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $86,664 activity. Shares for $16,170 were sold by Burr Richelle E. On Monday, January 28 the insider TYSON MITCHELL G sold $19,992. On Friday, March 15 the insider JORDAN JOHN P bought $9,250.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mid America Apartmen Reit (NYSE:MAA) by 3,210 shares to 16,947 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd Shs (NYSE:IVZ) by 21,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Photronics (PLAB) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) CEO Peter Kirlin on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “17 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Double – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top 10 Stocks Under $20 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $6.71 million for 20.60 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% negative EPS growth.