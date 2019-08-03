Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Increases Holding in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR); As Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Oslo Asset Management Asa Cut Its Holding by $1.25 Million

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 156,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 5.08M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73 million, down from 5.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $548.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.44. About 6.15 million shares traded or 43.18% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.68. About 152,453 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 82,310 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $43.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 995,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 1.53M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 235,450 shares. 37,846 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co holds 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 11,962 shares. Walthausen & Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.02M shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 44,760 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability owns 24,656 shares. Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 4,413 shares. Schroder Group Inc holds 4.21M shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 50,838 shares. United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 12,016 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 1.18 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Lc holds 0.18% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 79,125 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 144,148 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling reported 0% stake.

