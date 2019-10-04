Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Increased Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Position; Capital Planning Advisors Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $465,367 as Market Valuation Rose

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 3,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 59,591 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98 million, down from 63,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 26.38 million shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 172,783 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $340.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Gold Tr by 110,835 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $14.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 5,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).