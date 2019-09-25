Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Holds Stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI); As Metlife (MET) Shares Rose, Crawford Investment Counsel Decreased by $622,153 Its Position

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 12,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.28M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 1.64M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 65,473 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). State Street Corp has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Kennedy Capital Mngmt invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Moreover, Bessemer Gp has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 46,200 shares. D E Shaw And Company reported 0.01% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). 18,197 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 59,816 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% stake. Portolan Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 72,664 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company reported 37,170 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 3,494 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 280,041 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.12% or 209,747 shares. 113,397 were accumulated by Palouse Capital Management. Gw Henssler And Assoc Ltd invested in 0.05% or 10,940 shares. Northeast Consultants owns 0.69% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 135,039 shares. Boston invested in 2.02 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fjarde Ap owns 269,359 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd reported 1,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsr Lc owns 11,014 shares. Cipher Cap LP stated it has 74,327 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 134,136 shares. The New York-based Qci Asset Ny has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Shufro Rose Co Limited Com has invested 1.54% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 34,122 shares. Aviva Plc reported 300,532 shares. Carroll Financial Associate owns 3,162 shares.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.43 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 35,743 shares to 792,388 shares, valued at $82.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hackett Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 85,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).