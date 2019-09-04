Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Holding in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Increased as Market Valuation Rose; Martingale Asset Management LP Holds Holding in Royal Gold (RGLD)

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 116,330 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 91.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 175,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 367,439 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.41 million, up from 191,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 219,309 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Agilent Collaborates on Groundbreaking Study of Performance-Enhancing Spinach Extract – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) CEO William Pate on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Par Pacific Holdings Reports Record Quarterly Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Par Pacific Holdings Management to Present at Investor Conferences in New York City – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 28,467 shares to 674,452 shares, valued at $48.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 71,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,633 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).