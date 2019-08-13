Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Stake in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) as Stock Price Rose; Huber Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) as Valuation Rose

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 96,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 550,012 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 453,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 46,355 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 5,146 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 298,177 shares to 154,975 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 126,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,514 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 180,861 shares. Rmb Cap Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 29,600 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd reported 12,200 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 36,626 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.05% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 90,357 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De owns 43,002 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 60,500 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Mngmt Communications has invested 0.02% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 21,571 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). 516 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Services Gp. Cove Street Ltd Com reported 2.52 million shares. Fmr Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0.01% or 2.77M shares.