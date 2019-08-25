Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Its Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holding; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 231,474 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:; 02/05/2018 – Aptos Offers Amazon Pay with Multi-Currency Payment Option to Retailers and Shoppers; 26/04/2018 – Amazon said 25 percent of third-party sales in 2017 came from global sellers; 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 03/04/2018 – A year later, the attack on Amazon coupled with the tense trade relationship with China has many of us asking, “Is this any way to grow the economy?”; 19/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage. Via @DelRey:; 01/05/2018 – World-Renowned Economist, Professor Jerry Hausman, Joins Teikametrics as a Scientific Advisor to Democratize Retail for Amazon; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 19/03/2018 – DIGITAL TAX ISSUE IS SAID TO IMPACT GOOGLE, AMAZON, OTHERS

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Windsor Fund Admiral (VWNAX) by 9,278 shares to 9,719 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 26,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley & Co (NYSE:MS).

