Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Position in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) as Stock Rose; Associated Banc-Corp Raised Position in Boston Scientific (BSX)

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 391,432 shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 22,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 440,752 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.92 million, up from 418,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 5.16M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Acquisition of NxThera to Be Immaterial to Adjusted EPS Through 2020; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boston Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSX); 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Doesn’t Expect to Recognize Any Added Chgs Related to Resolution of 2011-2013 Tax Years; 26/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Sales $9.75B-$9.9B; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 2.39 million shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 823 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 224,709 shares. Suvretta Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.08 million shares or 3.42% of all its holdings. 1.53 million are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. Primecap Mngmt Ca has 1.27% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Artisan Prns Partnership invested in 23.57M shares or 1.78% of the stock. Adage Prtnrs Group Ltd stated it has 2.74M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H & stated it has 24,500 shares. Btim Corporation holds 12,002 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 21,642 were reported by Agf Invs. First Mercantile Tru Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Maryland-based Spc Fincl has invested 0.23% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Heritage Management has 0.22% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 30,004 shares to 6,449 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,091 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).