Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Stake in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) by $2.77 Million; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Stake in Capital One Finl (COF) Has Trimmed by $1.85 Million

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp analyzed 22,841 shares as the company's stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 53,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 76,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 1.82M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500.

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company's stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. It closed at $21.16 lastly. It is down 32.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.47 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Oh holds 0.15% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 2,861 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 3,365 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has 89,333 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rbf Cap Limited Liability has 80,000 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Greenleaf accumulated 4,556 shares. 13,906 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Psagot Invest House Ltd has 320 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Columbus Hill Capital Limited Partnership owns 159,000 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Farmers Bank & Trust reported 1,333 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 4,223 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.15% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Intact Inv Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 5,500 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel Inc has 193,510 shares for 2.93% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.58% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Citigroup holds 302,495 shares.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) by 120,000 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $14.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (Put).