Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Its Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Position by $2.77 Million as Valuation Rose; Autozone (AZO) Market Valuation Rose While Qv Investors Cut Its Stake by $18.01 Million

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 17,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1146.23. About 107,285 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 188,239 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Par Pacific Successfully Closes Transaction with Island Energy Services – PRNewswire” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) CEO William Pate on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Par Pacific Holdings To Present At The Argus Marpol Strategy Summit – PRNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Par Pacific Announces Agreements to Exchange $31.7 Million of Its 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2021 for Common Stock and Cash – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement reported 41,801 shares. Captrust holds 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 74 shares. Cleararc Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 3,023 shares. Hightower Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset accumulated 1,929 shares. Fort Lp holds 387 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,462 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc) owns 0.05% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 741 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 515 shares stake. Bridges Inv Mngmt reported 300 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.06% or 11,621 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited accumulated 3,122 shares. Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.56% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pnc Ser Grp Incorporated holds 0.12% or 116,920 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “5 Companies Outperforming the Market – GuruFocus.com” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AutoZone: I’m Expecting New Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Isn’t AutoZone’s Stock Doing Better? – Motley Fool” on September 21, 2018. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AutoZone – Next Stop: All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.