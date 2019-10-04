Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Cit Group (CIT) Position by $3.28 Million; As Patrick Inds Com (PATK) Share Value Declined, Pinebridge Investments LP Has Cut Its Stake

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp sold 62,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 240,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61M, down from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.63. About 731,800 shares traded or 1.22% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 26/04/2018 – CIT Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $500 Million of Its Common Stk; 19/04/2018 – CIT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 18 Months; 26/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON MAY 23, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY CIT; 20/04/2018 – CIT IN Up for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 10.5 Years; 06/03/2018 – CIT Announces Public Offerings Of Senior Unsecured Notes And Subordinated Notes; 25/04/2018 – CIT GROUP – INTENDS TO COMMENCE CASH TENDER OFFER ON OR ABOUT APRIL 26, 2018; 13/03/2018 – CIT Bank Launches New Money Market Account Expanding Its Product Portfolio; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate CIT Group’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’ and Subordinated Notes ‘BB’; 24/05/2018 – CIT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc Com (PATK) by 23.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 6,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 22,954 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, down from 29,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 163,406 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold PATK shares while 70 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 59.00% less from 51.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 22,954 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Automobile Association has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.16% or 415,300 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 301,167 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Prudential Fin owns 106,609 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,485 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv has 27,359 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 157,944 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 13,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Nokomis Capital Limited Company has invested 1.16% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Barclays Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 67,392 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd has invested 0.05% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Analysts await Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.15 per share. PATK’s profit will be $24.58 million for 10.19 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Patrick Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.71% negative EPS growth.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp Com (NYSE:CSX) by 122,465 shares to 190,650 shares, valued at $14.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd Com Shs (NYSE:HLF) by 48,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New Com (NYSE:RF).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $936,573 activity. $43,139 worth of stock was bought by McPhail Kenneth on Tuesday, August 13. On Tuesday, August 13 Alemany Ellen R bought $500,817 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) or 11,500 shares. Solk Steve also bought $84,900 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership has 5,826 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) or 35,815 shares. Owl Creek Asset LP accumulated 1.83% or 1.05 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.07% stake. Lpl Fincl Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 4,829 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 223 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) or 7,055 shares. Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Oakworth invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Vanguard Grp holds 0.02% or 9.23 million shares. Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) invested in 90,341 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Arbiter Ptnrs Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.32% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.02% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.12M for 8.39 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $497.66M and $292.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 62,000 shares to 435,527 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.