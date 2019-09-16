Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) by $806,000; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined, Clark Estates Trimmed Stake by $1.08 Million

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 324,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.04 million, down from 349,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 4.17 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Unit Runs Out of Buyers as Consumer Health Loses Allure; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 10/04/2018 – I think that reviewing architectural drawings has to be universally popular — I love it. $PFE’s new digs; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 11/05/2018 – Global Thyroid Cancer Market Spotlight 2018 – Pfizer Has the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 30,557 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fin Services Group stated it has 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Moreover, Ameritas Investment has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 263 shares. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Private Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.51M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 9,279 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Coatue Ltd invested in 78,570 shares. Martingale Asset LP has 82,104 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 35,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4,784 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 24,028 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 164,533 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 29,234 shares.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 93,679 shares to 668,038 shares, valued at $38.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

