Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) by $806,000 as Market Value Declined; Regions Financial Upped Holding in Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM)

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 18,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 252,224 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.73M, up from 233,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $69.85. About 344,906 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 129,268 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MSC Industrial Has To Offer More Than Lackluster Growth And No Margin Leverage – Seeking Alpha” published on January 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Micro Focus International, MSC Industrial Direct, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 73,416 shares. Smithfield Tru Communications holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 46 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Landscape Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,430 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Limited Company owns 7,635 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Disciplined Growth Mn holds 0.73% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 528,206 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has 0.12% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 31,481 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 8,300 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Assetmark holds 0% or 38 shares. Nomura Inc reported 8,337 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Research invested in 11,600 shares.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 32,909 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $51.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust (SHY) by 4,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,554 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

More notable recent Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI) CEO Rich Stockinger on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 5 Best Restaurant Stocks of 2018 (So Far) – Motley Fool” on July 05, 2018. More interesting news about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. Stock Surged Today – The Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Triple-â€˜Fâ€™ Rated Stocks to Leave on the Shelf – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.