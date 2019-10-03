Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Stake in Cit Group (CIT) by $3.28 Million; Nordstrom (JWN) Holder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Upped Position

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 12,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 59,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, up from 47,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $31.48. About 831,391 shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Terminates Discussions with Nordstrom Family Group Regarding Potential Going Private; 17/05/2018 – JWN: NORDSTROM RACK STORE SALES UNDERPERFORMED EXPECTATIONS; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom ready to open `on the go’ men’s store; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE TERMINATED DISCUSSIONS BECAUSE IT COULD NOT REACH AGREEMENT WITH GROUP ON ACCEPTABLE PRICE FOR CO; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Buys Two Tech Companies to Bolster Digital Shopping; 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Looks to Win Over Manhattanites With Focus on Service; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Crocodile attack bride speaks of her ordeal; 24/05/2018 – WWD [Reg]: EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 22/03/2018 – WWD [Reg]: Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp sold 62,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 240,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61M, down from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 143,634 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 06/03/2018 – CIT OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – CIT Northbridge Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $30 Million Credit Facility for Alliance Time; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 24/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Tightens 15 Bps, Most in 18 Months; 26/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON MAY 23, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY CIT; 13/03/2018 – CIT Bank Launches New Money Market Account Expanding Its Product Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Net $97M; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE CLEARS CIT RAIL, VTG DEAL WITH CONDITIONS; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Sodexo, Inc. at University Hospital of Brooklyn, SUNY Downstate Medical Center – New York Cit; 19/04/2018 – CIT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 261,767 shares. Altrinsic Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 592,822 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Broadview Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 1.41% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 143,575 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.04% or 51,966 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0.03% or 1.03M shares. Next Fin Group Inc stated it has 2,130 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 7,105 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 3,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 25,192 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grimes And Comm owns 109,172 shares. 43,680 were reported by Aviva Public Lc. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Invesco has 1.63M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa has 305,962 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Lc has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 32,536 shares.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $167.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 74,480 shares to 392,260 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,250 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Nordea Ab owns 6,675 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fincl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Nwq Inv Management Com Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.76% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 1.49M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com stated it has 2,445 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 936,808 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 168,085 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr holds 211 shares. Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 1,543 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 41,945 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 121,559 shares. Eaton Vance owns 34,612 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank reported 223 shares.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.12M for 8.43 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $497.66M and $292.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 62,000 shares to 435,527 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $936,573 activity. McPhail Kenneth bought $43,139 worth of stock. Fawcett John J. had bought 7,000 shares worth $307,717. Solk Steve bought $84,900 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) on Friday, August 16.