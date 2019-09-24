Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Position in Cit Group (CIT) as Stock Value Declined; As Rexnord Holdings (RXN) Share Value Rose, Timessquare Capital Management Boosted Holding

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp sold 62,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 240,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61 million, down from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 732,297 shares traded or 3.93% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 06/03/2018 – CIT Announces Public Offerings Of Senior Unsecured Notes And Subordinated Notes; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Sodexo, Inc. at University Hospital of Brooklyn, SUNY Downstate Medical Center – New York Cit; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $448 MLN AT MAR 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $431 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – CIT Names Chief Risk Officer; Promotes Chief Credit Officer; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group Profit Falls 46%, Touts Progress on Strategic Plan; 26/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON MAY 23, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY CIT; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q EPS 74c; 12/03/2018 – ON DECK CAPITAL – MOST RECENTLY, BRAUSE SERVED AS EVP AND TREASURER OF CIT GROUP AND CIT BANK; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – QTRLY NET FINANCE REVENUE $391 MLN VS $417 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rexnord Holdings Inc (RXN) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.44 million, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 401,323 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.65; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $420 MLN TO $440 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss/Shr 65c; 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest; 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA $420M-$440M

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $936,573 activity. Shares for $307,717 were bought by Fawcett John J. on Tuesday, August 13. The insider Alemany Ellen R bought 11,500 shares worth $500,817. $43,139 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares were bought by McPhail Kenneth.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.10M for 8.80 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $497.66 million and $292.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 62,000 shares to 435,527 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited has 2.89% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 1.59 million shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 83 shares. Shell Asset Co holds 0% or 3,138 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Invest holds 1.39% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 135,549 shares. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 177,289 shares. Hahn Cap Mgmt Lc owns 260,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.03% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 517,538 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). The Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 196,284 shares. Glenmede Co Na holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 7,324 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 658,167 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold RXN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 104.00 million shares or 1.66% more from 102.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Secs Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 58,406 shares. United Cap Advisers Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Cap Intll Invsts, a California-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 22,463 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 11,116 shares. 1.42M are owned by Franklin Res. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 76,899 shares. Ancora Advsr Lc owns 10,350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Gru has 0.03% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Cortina Asset Ltd has invested 0.32% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Victory Capital Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Castleark Management Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 340,558 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com accumulated 180,081 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Ltd has 0.04% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN).

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $13.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. Cl (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 146,455 shares to 619,035 shares, valued at $90.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 147,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,255 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).