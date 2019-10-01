Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Cit Group (CIT) Stake by $3.28 Million; Share Value Declined; Highstreet Asset Management Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) by 104.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 43,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 84,546 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, up from 41,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.91. About 3.79M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp sold 62,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 240,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61M, down from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 347,219 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Sodexo, Inc. at University Hospital of Brooklyn, SUNY Downstate Medical Center – New York Cit; 30/05/2018 – CIT Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 06/03/2018 – CIT Announces Pricing Of $1 Billion Of Senior Unsecured Notes And $400 Million Of Subordinated Notes; 07/03/2018 – CIT Adds to Sales Team in Office Imaging; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q EPS 74c; 25/04/2018 – CIT GROUP – INTENDS TO COMMENCE CASH TENDER OFFER ON OR ABOUT APRIL 26, 2018; 14/03/2018 – CIT REPLACES PWC W/ DELOITTE AFTER REPORTING MATERIAL WEAKNESS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CIT Group Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’, Sub Notes ‘BB’; 24/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Tightens 15 Bps, Most in 18 Months; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $497.66M and $292.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 62,000 shares to 435,527 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CIT -3.1% as investors prefer buyback vs. deal, Compass Point says – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Shareholders Are Down 24% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CIT Names Ken Martin as Managing Director of Small Business Solutions Unit – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CIT Leads $140 Million Financing for California Solar Project – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 6,675 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 121,559 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Blackrock accumulated 5.87 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis holds 0.07% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) or 178,032 shares. Century invested in 0% or 23,209 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Trexquant Invest LP invested in 0.16% or 34,397 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 1.34 million shares. Oak Associate Oh invested in 353,386 shares. Bp Public Limited Co invested in 11,000 shares. Asset One Limited owns 99,284 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Colony Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 43,402 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 75,844 shares stake.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.10M for 8.70 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $936,573 activity. Fawcett John J. also bought $307,717 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares. The insider Solk Steve bought 2,000 shares worth $84,900. 1,000 shares were bought by McPhail Kenneth, worth $43,139 on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Michigan-based Insight 2811 Inc has invested 0.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Berkley W R holds 157,666 shares. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 19,718 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 121,256 shares. Adirondack Trust Company, New York-based fund reported 33,935 shares. 28,364 were reported by Oxbow Advisors Ltd Company. Banque Pictet Cie Sa owns 31,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. The Georgia-based Homrich Berg has invested 0.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stillwater Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 47,745 shares. St Germain D J Inc stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Alphaone Investment Service Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,300 shares. Northern Corp accumulated 0.73% or 53.71 million shares. Waverton Inv Limited reported 0.31% stake. Greystone Managed Invests reported 238,490 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Mount Vernon Assoc Md invested in 1.76% or 37,402 shares.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 50,208 shares to 371,388 shares, valued at $20.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,265 shares, and cut its stake in Oge Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).